DeathAdder Expert Optical Esports Ergonomic ProfessionalGrade Gaming Mouse 6400 Adjustible DPI

Best Quality Guranteed. The DeathAdder continues to offer gamers the most comfortable gaming experience ever. Perfectly designed to fit snugly under your palm, or control just as well with a claw-grip Equipped with a 6400 DPI 4G optical sensor, the Deathadder allows you can move it at either fast or slow speeds, and it will always respond onscreen with exacting accuracy and the organic fluidity The fulcrum over which the two large main buttons sit are designed to have the perfect bounce back to your fingers providing absolute assurance that you've actuated the switch beneath Whether you are playing at fast or low speeds, the Deathadder Essential will always respond onscreen with exacting accuracy and the organic fluidity only possible with an optical sensor With two fully programmable thumb buttons, you can decide how the DeathAdder Essential can best help you in your gameplay