'Death Valley Mountains 3' Framed Photographic Print

Features:Museum quality digital reproductionPremium wood frameArchival mat and matte paperReady to hangFrame: Tribeca black smallAcrylic glazingMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Archival mat and matte paperColor: Black/Brown/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: NAXART StudioStyle: EclecticSize (Size: 18" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 24" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 30" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: MountainsFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Death Valley Mountains 3Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Matting: 2"Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 38Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 22" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 22" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 7Assembly:Warranty: Size: 18" H x 22" W x 1.5" D