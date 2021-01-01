From cascadia

Cascadia Dearborn 4-Light Black/Burnished Wood Modern/Contemporary Cage Chandelier | H0181

$352.00
In stock
Strong geometric overtones clearly suggest a modern industrial flair in the Dearborn collection. Black Iron finished wire along with accents of burnished oak and vintage Edison filament bulbs are a stunning combination. There are extensive matching fixtures to coordinate the look throughout your entire home. Cascadia Dearborn 4-Light Black/Burnished Wood Modern/Contemporary Cage Chandelier | H0181

