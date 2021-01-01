From solo rugs
Solo Rugs Deanna Contemporary Handmade Area Rug, 9' 0" x 12' 0", Medium Blue
Notable for their unique construction, our Flat weave rugs are extremely durable, perfect for higher-traffic areas in the home. These plush, knotted styles feature subtle geometric patterns in understated neutral colors, perfectly complimenting any style of decor and adding an elegant touch to your floors. Shape: Rectangle Handmade in India Pile Height: 0. 10" Ships tightly rolled in a protective bag. Any slight creasing will disappear within a few days.