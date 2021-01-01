ArtWall Dean Uhlinger Confluence Wall Art

Add some contemporary and modern elements to your home with ArtWall's Confluence Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Dean Uhlinger. This reproduction canvas print pairs well with other modern style wall décor in a stunning and unique gallery wall or alone as a statement piece. Its myriad of colors allows this piece to go with numerous different themes and styles. This hand-stretched piece is printed using vibrant UV ink on high quality, lightweight yet and durable canvas stretched over a poplar wood frame making it the perfect addition to your living space without the need for heavyweight hardware or damaging walls. The canvas is stretched in a gallery wrap style for crisp and clean corners. ArtWall's Confluence by Dean Uhlinger comes in a variety of sizes such as 12x18, 16x24, 24x36 & 32x48". All that's needed for a quick installation is a single nail, a hammer, and a level and you'll be on your way to your dream living space!