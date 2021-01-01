Dean Round Side Table by Gabriel Scott - Color: Brass - Finish: Steel - (DEA-1041-FSB/GCl)

Clean and elegant, the Dean Round Side Table is inspired by silhouettes of mid-century modern design. This beautiful piece features clear or smoked glass tops that showcase the sculptural quality of the contrasting frame below. The side table is both light and elegant with its stylish x-base in satin brass or blackened steel base options. Mix and match the glass top and base for a unique experience fitting the room's vibe. Gabriel Scott also offers other tables, such as coffee tables and side tables, in the Dean Collection. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Shape: Round. Color: Brass.