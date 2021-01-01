From powell company
Powell Company Brown Black Metal Fr Dean Four Tiered Plant Stand
Powell Company Dean Four Tiered Plant Stand. Multiple tiers of natural mango wood make this plant stand side table the ideal way to showcase cascading greenery, unique succulents, or any other personal collection. A black metal iron frame adds durability while the wheels enable free movement throughout your home or office. Available in three configurations, this piece utilizes a clean, minimalist style to beautifully present your personal treasures.