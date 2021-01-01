DHP Dean Black Faux Leather Upholstered Twin Bed

Style up your bedroom with the DHP Dean Black Faux Leather upholstered bed. With an elegant headboard that features diamond button tufted detailing, this bed radiates a contemporary chic look. Upholstered in faux leather with padding for extra comfort, the Dean is designed to infuse style and comfort into your room decor. It is built with solid wooden slats for extra support and does not require a box spring. This exquisite bed will give you the style and luxury you are looking for.