From nshi
dealzEpic - Art Mousepad - Natural Rubber Mouse Pad with Famous Fine Art Painting of Vintage Cognac Monnet Wine Poster Sun in The Glass by Leonetto.
Advertisement
Made from high quality natural rubber material. The dimension of the mouse pad is 9.5x7.9 inches Stitched border prevents the mousepad edge from warping or fraying Vibrant printing brings out the most of the original art Besides serving its function well as a mouse pad, it is also a nice decoration for your desk. Great gift idea