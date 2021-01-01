Dealba Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Beige Area Rug

Nothing elevates a room quite as easily as the right area rug. Like this 100% wool rug: The linework has an eye-catching motif that anchors the space in pattern, but with a neutral palette that’s easy to work with. We love how the beige and ivory geometric pattern makes for a great contrast against dark farmhouse floors in a traditional living room or coastal cottage dining room, and the subtly distressed finish gives it that lived-in charm of a reclaimed, flea-market find. Picture it in a neutrals-filled office or let its personality shine through in a traditional Southern living room. Something to consider: Though this rug’s 0.63” pile provides plenty of padding underfoot, we recommend you pair this piece with a rug pad to help it stay put. And when it comes to upkeep, regular vacuuming is recommended, but please avoid using a beater bar or rotating brush. When it’s ready for deep cleaning, just leave it to the professionals.Features:100% WoolHand TuftedHandmadeMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% woolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: BeigePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum occasionally and spot clean when necessaryLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaning;Cut loose threads using a scissorLSB Investment Skus: BirchLaneCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Non-Slip Backing: NoIs this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices a