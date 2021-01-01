From fabric merchants
Fabric Merchants Deadstock Suiting Baroque Flocked Damask Teal, Fabric by the Yard
This medium weight suiting fabric features a fluid drape and a velvet damask on twill. Perfect for elegant pants skirts jackets and dresses. Fabric Type: 65% Polyester/35% Rayon 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Gentle/Tumble Dry Low