Soos Pets Dead Mineral Salt Home Dog & Cat Soak, 14.11-oz bag

Better than a trip to the s-paw, Soos Pets Dead Mineral Salt Home Hydrotherapy Dog & Cat Soak offers multiple therapeutic effects to your furbuddy. This soak features Dead Sea salt enhanced with eucalyptus, sandalwood and ylang ylang for aromatherapy benefits and health support. This soak is designed to help to draw out toxins, support circulation and may help to reduce the pressure on your pet’s joints. It’s ideal for furbabies who have yeast buildup on their paws and body, as well as for pets with chronic conditions. The soak supports calmer nerves and improved skin health for an overall healthier, happier pet.