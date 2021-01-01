Dea Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: Orange - Finish: Natural - (03-246-T-40D1)

The Dea Indoor/Outdoor wall sconce is the first collaboration by Laguna Beach artisans Naomi and Scott Schoenherr and the lighting experts at Cerno. This handmade-to-order sconce is crafted using unglazed terracotta, and built to withstand the elements, a combination that is equally at home indoors as out. The organically shaped shade works well with many environments, from modern to Hygge. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Orange. Finish: Unglazed Terracotta