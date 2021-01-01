Ebac DD700-220V 230 Pint 220V Desiccant Dehumidifier Red Dehumidifiers Dehumidifier Dehumidifier

Ebac DD700-220V 230 Pint 220V Desiccant Dehumidifier The Ebac 230 Pint 220V Desiccant Dehumidifier (DD700220V3PH) has the power to keep moisture out of the air to inhibit corrosion, rotting, and the growth of damaging mold, and mildew. Drawing in the moist air, this desiccant dehumidifier then passes it over a wheel impregnated with Silica Gel to absorb any moisture. For efficient use, it even measures the level of humidity in the air to operate accordingly. You can trust in this dehumidifier to eliminate moisture for years thanks to its rugged steel construction. Reliable Operation: Pumping 410 cubic feet of air per minute, this dehumidifier can remove an astounding 231 pints of moisture from the air every day. Low Temperature Operation:The DD700 operates in subzero temperatures. Desiccant dehumidifiers are effective in cooler climates and when deep drying or low humidity levels are required. Rugged Construction: Made to endure years of use, it's constructed from high grade stainless steel. Efficient & Eco-Friendly: Manual and automatic settings allow this dehumidifier to save power with its high-efficiency PPS rotor. Easy Installation: It comes fully assembled with spigot connectors. Dehumidifier Red