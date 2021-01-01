From die cuts with a view
Dcwv® Rainbow Splash 12" x 12" Cardstock Paper, 36 Sheets By Die Cuts With A View | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase Dcwv® Rainbow Splash 12" x 12" Cardstock Paper, 36 Sheets at Michaels. com. Perfect for matting pictures, album pages, journals, cards, invitations, borders and more. DieCuts With A View Stacks are colorful pads of paper for all your paper projects. Perfect for matting pictures, album pages, journals, cards, invitations, borders and more. 2 sheets each of 18 designs include gems, donuts, sprinkles, clouds, hearts, ice cream treats, butterflies, flowers, captions, and more. Some sheets have iridescent foil accents. Details: Assorted colors 12" x 12" 36 pages 18 designs, 12 iridescent foil sheets Double sided Acid-free, lignin-free, and archival safe | Dcwv® Rainbow Splash 12" x 12" Cardstock Paper, 36 Sheets By Die Cuts With A View | Michaels®