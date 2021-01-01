From cuisinart
Cuisinart DCC-4000 Coffee Maker, Black
Hotter Coffee with expert Coffee making technology to ensure hotter Coffee temperature without sacrificing flavor or quality Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold Coffee flavor Fully automatic with 24-hour Programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting, auto-off (0-4 hours), and optional ready alert tone 12-Cup glass carafe with decorative stainless steel handle 60-second reset recalls settings and position in the brewing process in case of loss of power Limited 3-year warranty, Manufacturer: Cuisinart