Robern DC2440D4MEG Main Line 24" x 40" x 4" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Merion Frame Satin Nickel Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets Mirrors

Robern DC2440D4MEG Main Line 24" x 40" x 4" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Merion Frame Robern DC2440D4MEG Features: Interior mirrors as well as the back of door being mirrored allows for easy access to your items while maintaining functionality for grooming tasks Rust-free anodized aluminum body resists the intense moisture of the bathroom environment, ensuring long-lasting beauty Adjustable heavy-duty self-closing hinges offer more open work space in front of the cabinet Four clear glass shelves adjust in 2-inch increments for versatile storage options Features quiet close Safeseal Gasket, ensuring a moisture and dust resistant interior Main Line Cabinets can be recessed, semi-recessed (kit required) or surface mounted (kit required) Includes installation hardware for recess mounting Robern DC2440D4MEG Specifications: Overall Width: 23-3/8" (furthest left to furthest right) Overall Height: 39-1/2" (very bottom to very top) Overall Depth: 5-1/8" (very back to very front) Rough-In Width: 22-1/2" Rough-In Height: 38-5/8" About Robern’s Main Line Framed Cabinets: Main Line Framed Cabinet. Form and function lived happily ever after. When it comes to marrying form with function, nobody does it better than Robern. Their Main Line Cabinet Collection offers a sophisticated touch that matches our decorative cabinets and vanities to create a space with cohesive styling. Within the frame, you’ll find all the superior aesthetics and functionality that only Robern cabinets deliver. Mirrors Satin Nickel