Robern DC1640D6BMGLE Main Line 16" x 40" x 6" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Bryn Mawr Frame Left Hinge Integrated Electrical Mirrored with Satin

Robern DC1640D6BMGLE Main Line 16" x 40" x 6" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Bryn Mawr Frame, Left Hinge, Integrated Electrical Product Features:Interior mirrors as well as the back of the door being mirrored allows for easy access to your items while maintaining functionality for grooming tasksRust-free anodized aluminum resists the intense moisture of the bathroom environment, ensuring long-lasting beautyAdjustable heavy-duty hinges offer more open workspace in front of the cabinetFour clear glass shelves adjust in 2-inch increments to provide versatile storage optionsMain Line cabinets can be surface, recessed or semi-recessed mountedProduct Technologies / Accessories:Safeseal Gasket: Ensures a moisture and dust resistant interiorIntegrated Electrical: GFCI outlets integrated into the cabinetSpecifications:Overall Width: 16" (measured from the left to the right)Overall Height: 40" (measured from the bottom to the top)Depth: 6" (measured from the back to the front)Rough-In Width: 14-1/2"Rough-In Height: 38-5/8"About Robern's Main Line:Main Line Framed Cabinet. Form and function lived happily ever after. When it comes to marrying form with function, nobody does it better than Robern. Their Main Line Cabinet Collection offers a sophisticated touch that matches our decorative cabinets and vanities to create a space with cohesive styling. Within the frame, you'll find all the superior aesthetics and functionality that only Robern cabinets deliver. Frames are available in three new aluminum profiles: Rosemont, Bryn Mawr and Chaddsford. Single Door Mirrored with Satin Nickel Frame