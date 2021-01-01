DC12V/24V (10V~32V) to DC 5V 30A 150W Waterproof Car Power Supply Module Voltage Converter Regulator Transformer

Best Quality Guranteed. Convert unstable voltage DC 12V/24V(10V ~ 32V) to stable DC 5V 30A 150W output. Si-Fe Cores magnetic loop, high temperature resistance and super stability. IP67 Protection grade, waterproof, moisture-proof and anti-shock protection. Built-in over/under voltage input, overload, overheat, and short circuit protection. Widely used in bus, cmb, large trucks, motor, solar generate electricity, display screen of bus and taxi, car audio device. Note: It is recommended to use stable DC power for the input power supply If you use the pulsed DC power provided by the generator, please filter it with capacitor before connecting it to the converter. If you use solar panel to supply directly, please note that the open circuit voltage of the solar panel cannot exceed the maximum withstand voltage of the converter. The supply voltage should be within the rated voltage and always leave a certain margin.