WAC Lighting DC-WS06-N930S-BK Cube Architectural 5" LED Outdoor Wall, 25 Degrees Narrow Beam, Straight up and Down, Black

Solid Aluminum construction, high performance LED wall mount light with single up or down light and double up and down light. Available in several sizes with customizable lighting specifications (Straight up or Down, Away from wall, or Towards the wall). Energy Star Efficient, CEC Title 24 Compliant (90CRI Versions). Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer, or equipped with optional 0-10V Dimming. Driver located inside of fixture with universal input ready for (120v-220v-277v). Replaceable High Powered LED Module, CRI:85-90, Color Temp: 2700K - 4000K, 60,000 Hours Rated Life at L70. High output 3 Step Mac Adam Ellipse COB., Manufacturer: WAC Lighting