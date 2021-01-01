WAC Lighting DC-WS05-NS Cube Architectural Single Light 7" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with 25 Narrow Beam Spread and Light Directed Straight Up or Down The latest energy efficient LED technology in an appealing cubical profile delivers accent and wall wash lighting. Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics. Available in a variety of specifiable light distributions and beam angles.FeaturesDriver located inside of fixture with universal input (120v-220v-277v)Constructed of die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwards25° beam spreadDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliant (90CRI versions only)Covered under a 2 year finish and a 5 year functional manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/8"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 17.6 lbsBackplate Height: 4-7/8"Backplate Width: 4-7/8"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 27 wattsLumens: 1730, 1750, 1855, 2055, 2255, or 2330Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Graphite / 3500K / 85CRI