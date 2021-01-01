DC Power Step Down Converter - 24V to 12V 10A 240W Peak Universal Auto Mini DC-DC Voltage Step-Down Buck Converter Regulator Reducer Travel Adapter.

240 WATTS PEAK: The DC-DC power adapter is capable of outputting 120W continuous, and up to 240 watts peak. It features PWM power technology w/ 24V input voltage and 12.5-12.8V output voltage. Also, the fuse is rated for up to 10A UNIVERSAL DESIGN: Features a universal design making it compatible for use w/ vehicle type such as car, trucks, RV, SUV, buses, etc. Allows installation of 12 volt items such as car stereos, radios, fog lights, dashcam, LED strip lights, and more MINI SIZE: The DC step down regulator's mini size of only 3.34" x 4.72" x 1.88" allows for easy, hassle-free, as well as discreet installation. It has a high conversion efficiency of 85% and draws about less than 0.2 amp when there is no load 4-WAY PROTECTION: This buck converter is equipped with short circuit protection, overload protection, high voltage protection, and low voltage protection for safety and security as well as longevity of the connected devices PMW Power Technology - Rating Load:10A With 4 W