WAC Lighting DC-PD06-N Cube Architectural 10" Tall LED Indoor/Outdoor Pendant with 30° Narrow Beam Spread Bronze / 3500K / 85CRI Outdoor Lighting

WAC Lighting DC-PD06-N Cube Architectural 10" Tall LED Indoor/Outdoor Pendant with 30 Narrow Beam Spread The latest energy efficient LED technology in an appealing cubical profile delivers accent and wall wash lighting. Slope ceiling canopy included for slopes up to 45° with two field cuttable 24" rods. Architectural Cube includes 100" of wire for a maximum suspension of 96" (additional downrods sold separately). Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics. Available in a variety of specifiable light distributions and beam angles.Features Includes 100" of wire for a maximum suspension of 96" (additional downrods sold separately)Pair with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer or 0-10V dimmer (sold separately) for smooth and continuous dimmingDriver located inside of fixture with universal voltage inputReplaceable high powered LED moduleConstructed of die cast aluminumClear glass diffuserIncludes (2) field cuttable 24" downrods30° beam spreadETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantyPlease note, only the 90 CRI versions are Title 24 compliantDimensions Height: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 12"Maximum Height: 58"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 20.82 lbsWire Length: 100"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Depth: 7-7/8"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 36 wattsLumens: 1830, 1950, 2120, 2340, 2390, or 2440Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 60000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Bronze / 3500K / 85CRI