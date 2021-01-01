Baldwin DC.NAPXCUR.L.TSR.SMT Napa Left Handed SmartKey Double Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Traditional Square Rose and Curve Lever on Interior Double Cylinder Function: Baldwin double cylinder handlesets require a key to unlock the mechanism on both the interior and exterior sides of the door. Double cylinder locks can pose a safety hazard in times of emergency due to requiring a key to unlock from the inside; please check local codes before installing. Left Handed: Handing is determined by standing on the outside of a room, facing the door, and noting on which side the door hinges are located. This handle is left handed, and so when standing outside of the room and facing the door the hinges will be on your left. Features: Baldwin 5-pin SmartKey Re-Key Technology Guide posts for easy installation Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security Designed for Right handed doors Solid brass deadbolt latch with hardened steel roll pin for additional strength and security Interior comes in same finish as exterior. If split finish is desired, please contact customer service Limited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish Warranty Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Specifications: Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2" Handing: Left Grip Center to Center: 8-3/8" Projection: 2-7/8" Latch Faceplate: Round Corner, Square Corner or Drive-In Product Variations: DC.NAPXCUR.L.TSR (This Model): Left Handed Napa Double Cylinder Handleset with Arch Lever on Interior DC.NAPXCUR.R.TSR: Right Handed Napa Double Cylinder Handleset with Arch Lever on Interior Double Cylinder Lifetime Polished Brass