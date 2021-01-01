From panasonic
Panasonic DC-G9LK LUMIX G9 Mirrorless Camera, 20.3 Megapixels plus 80 Megapixel High-Resolution Mode with LEICA VARIO-Elmarit 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Lens, 3", Black
Advertisement
Full resolution 20.3-Megapixel sensor, plus 80 megapixels high-resolution Jpeg/raw in-camera image Fast 0.04 sec. (approx.) lock focus result 1 from a new LUMIX ultra high-speed AF technology. 60 fps [AFS] electronic shutter or 20 fps [AFC] electronic shutter high-speed burst in full-res. Massive 3,680K-dot OLED Live View Finder [LVF] with 120 fps refresh rate, 0.83X magnification, and blackout free 100% field of view. MIC JACK – 3.5mm microphone jack supports external microphone use, such as an optional Panasonic External Stereo/Shotgun Microphone DMW-MS2 5-Axis Dual I.S2 combines data from a gyro, accelerometer and image sensors for stabilization performance of 6.5 stops lower shutter speeds 2, 3, when combined with LUMIX O.I.S. lenses with 2-Axis I.S. Dual UHS-II SD Card slots for in-camera backup, relay, or format allocation recording.