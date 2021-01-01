Baldwin DC.CRD.SMT Contemporary Round SmartKey Double Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Venetian Bronze Deadbolt Keyed Entry Double Cylinder

Baldwin DC.CRD.SMT Contemporary Round SmartKey Double Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Double Cylinder Function: The deadbolt is thrown and retracted by a key from either side. As you will not be able to unlock this from the inside without a key, please check your local fire code to ensure this is allowed before purchasing. The sleek design of Baldwin's Contemporary Round Deadbolt complements a clean aesthetic and modern décor. Pair this deadbolt with a Baldwin Contemporary keyed or passage lever or knob with the Contemporary Round rosette for a complete entry set and a perfect match. Features: Solid forged brass construction built to last a lifetime. To personalize your look, this Contemporary inspired design is available in 3 finishes. Baldwin 5-pin SmartKey Re-Key Technology Versatility and Easy Installation: Adjustable Latch for both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" backset Round Corner, Square Corner and Drive-In Latch Plates Includes both Round Corner and Square Corner Strike Plates Guide Post for Easy Installation Accommodates door thickness 1-3/4" to 2". Up to 2-1/2" thick door with service part kit (Part Number: 8BR0705). 2-1/8" cross bore and 1" edge bore for latch. Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security. Features 1" solid brass throw bolt latch with hardened steel roll pin for additional strength and security. Features low profile cylinder projection. Limited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish Warranty. Baldwin Reserve combines Baldwin's legacy of quality and craftsmanship with advanced technology to deliver a personalized blend of styles that are more accessible to builders, designers and homeowners. Baldwin Reserve offers a range of Baldwin's most traditional, contemporary and rustic styles as well as new authentic Baldwin designs inspired by today's design trends. Mix and match Baldwin Reserve. Personalize your home with a custom configuration that combines Baldwin's legacy of craftsmanship with a custom look for every architectural style. Double Cylinder Venetian Bronze