WAC Lighting DC-CD05-S Cube Architectural 7" Tall LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 18° Spot Beam Spread Bronze / 2700K / 85CRI Outdoor

WAC Lighting DC-CD05-S Cube Architectural 7" Tall LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 18 Spot Beam Spread The latest energy efficient LED technology in an appealing cubical profile delivers accent and wall wash lighting. Precise engineering using the latest energy efficient LED technology with a built-in reflector for superior optics. Available in a variety of specifiable light distributions and beam angles.FeaturesUniversal input ready for (120v-220v-277v)Replaceable integrated LED lightingDie-cast aluminum constructionComes with a clear glass diffuserIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or TRIAC dimmerUL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliant (CRI90 versions)Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 7-1/8"Width: 4-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 20.82 lbsCanopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Canopy Depth: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 27 wattsLumens: 1680, 1700, 1800, 1995, 2190, or 2260Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 60000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Flush Mount Bronze / 2700K / 85CRI