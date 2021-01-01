From wac lighting
WAC Lighting DC-CD05-N927-BZ Cube Architectural 5" LED Flush Mount Outdoor Ceiling Lighting, 25 Degrees Narrow Beam, Bronze
Die-Cast Aluminum construction, available in a multitude of beam angles, color temperature, and finishes. Energy Star Efficient, CEC Title 24 Compliant (90CRI Versions). Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer, or equipped with optional 0-10V Dimming. Driver located inside of fixture with universal input ready for (120v-220v-277v). Replaceable High Powered LED Module, CRI:85-90, Color Temp: 2700K - 4000K, 60,000 Hours Rated Life at L70. High output 3 Step Mac Adam Ellipse COB., Weight: 24.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting