From kathy ireland home by luminance brands
kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands DC Builder ES 52 52" DC Builder ES Ceiling Fan Brushed Steel / Dark Mahogany / Walnut Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor
Advertisement
kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands DC Builder ES 52 52" DC Builder ES Ceiling Fan The 52” DC Builder ES fan delivers maximum comfort and excellent value. Built for performance and designed for easy and secure installation, this moderately priced fan is available in many color and blade packages. It features kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands’s premium DC EcoMotor, Dual-Mount Feature, 4.5” downrod, 5 reversible blades and a light fixture which includes 3 medium base 9W A19 LED Bulbs.Features:Premium DC EcoMotorEnergy Star RatedLimited Lifetime Motor WarrantyDual - Mount Fixture5 Reversible Blades Indoor Ceiling Fans Brushed Steel / Dark Mahogany / Walnut