DC 24V Step Down to 12V 85A 1020W DCDC Voltage Converter Regulator Waterproof Buck Transformer Power Supply

Best Quality Guranteed. Input voltage range: DC 18-35V; Output voltage: DC 12V(non-adjustable); Output current: 85A; Output power 1020W. High conversion efficiency: Synchronization rectification technology-multiple intelligent protection function with high conversion efficiency and stability. The conversion efficiency may reach 95% Protections: Over-load, Over-current, Over-temperature, Short-circuit, Over-voltage. Aluminum shell and silicone sealed design: Waterproof, Anti-shock, Anti-humidity and Dust-proof, more durable. Wide application: Large trucks, taxi radio, emu, car audio, LCD TV, advertising screen, LED strip lights, monitoring system, motor, electronic systems and DIY etc.