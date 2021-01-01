From masterpiece corp
DB9 RS232 DSUB Male Connector Adapter 9pin Port Adapter to Terminal Connector Signal Module Breakout Plastic Cover 2 Row Male with Screw
Advertisement
Suitable for variety of pin connections required to use serial communications industrial control products. High quality PCB carrier, all signal ports named and labeled clearly. Easy to use, no soldering needed. Row DB9 adapter; terminal wire range: 12-24AWG. Total Size: 48 x 34 x 20mm/1.92 x 1.36 x 0.8in(L*W*H); Material: Metal, Electric Part DB9 RS232 D-SUB Connector Adapter 9-pin Port Adapter to Terminal Connector Signal Module Breakout Plastic Cover 2 Row.