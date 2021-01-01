From lolita lempicka
DB25 DB9 Motherboard Parallel LPT Cable Slot Bracket DB25 Female to IDC 26 Pin + DB 9 Male(RS232) to IDC 10 Adapter Panel Slot Plate 2.54mm Pitch.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Product Name: DB25 Parallel DB9 Com Port IDC Flat Ribbon Cable Bracket Connector Type: DB25 Female to 26 Pin Female+DB 9 Male to 10Pin female Pitch: 2.54mm;Wire Quantity: 25 Wire and 9 Wire Total Length: 35cm(13inch)Color: Gray, Black Parallel Port Cable DB-25 Female to 26 Pin IDC and DB 9 to IDC 10 Socket for motherboards that have the optional connection pin out. Add 1 Motherboard Cable Adapter 26 Pin and 10 Pin port to your computer. Ensure smooth data flow from either your DB25 male serial port.