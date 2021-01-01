Simplicity at your front door. As your stylish personal concierge Alfred makes your smart home, a little smarter. Forget your keys at home, with up to 20 programmable key-codes you won’t need them anymore. With the DB2-B model you also get the key override built in, so if you enjoy the benefits of a smart lock but still want a pair of keys as a backup, this is the model for you. Also open your door with a single touch using the blue tooth™ functionality and Alfred’s one touch unlock feature. Take full control of your door with the Alfred home app. Lock, unlock, set one-time or temporary pin codes, perfect for short-term rentals. Alfred looks quite dashing as well, coming in black, chrome, or gold to match your style. Introducing Alfred part butler, part bouncer. Alfred DB2 Gold Bluetooth Enabled Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt Lighted Keypad Touchscreen | DB2-B-GL