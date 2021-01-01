Advertisement
Get the Dazzle-It!™ 6/0 Czech Glass Seed Beads, Opaque Black at Michaels. com. Give a dark, fleeting appeal to jewelry, apparel and craft projects with the Dazzle-It!™ Czech Seed Beads. Give a dark, fleeting appeal to jewelry, apparel and craft projects with these Dazzle-It! Czech glass seed beads. These glass beads are perfect for accentuating multilayered necklaces, dangle earrings and more. Pair them with metallic straps, links, crystal beads, and rhinestones to complete the bold look. Details: Opaque black 6/0 (4 mm) 24 g Czech glass | Dazzle-It™ 6/0 Czech Glass Seed Beads, Opaque Black By John Bead | Michaels®