DAZER Deep Bass Gaming Headset with Wire Control on Ear Headset Gamer Headphones Stereo Earphone with Microphone for Computer PC Laptop Notebook

The 50MM sound-generating unit is bigger and more shocking. It adopts the 50MM super-large generating unit. The generating unit can achieve three-band equalization, accurate positioning, and left and right stereo speakers. Realize stereo sound quality and accurately restore sounds from all angles. Pengshou bass not only shocks, but also stimulates the sound of the game. The original sound output is accurate and stable, helping you quickly identify the location. Listening to the sound is as if you were there. Highly sensitive mid-long wheat, as a headset with high-performance microphone, purposely adopts mid-long wheat design, not only does not reduce the radio reception ability, compared with long wheat. Listen to the sound, hide the map of the ear hanger, and sensitively recognize the footsteps and gunshots in the surrounding environment to enhance the three-dimensional sense of the ambient sound, making the game screen more realistic and natural. Compatible with various products