From inbox zero
Dazenus Computer Desk, Black Finish
Dazenus Computer DeskInclude : Computer Desk * 1Catalog Size: : 58"L x 44"W x 30"HAssembly Required : YesStyle : ContemporaryPRODUCT DETAILS : Corner Computer Desk , Orientation: "L" Shape ,Rectangular Table Top, Computer Holder Included(w/4 Wheels)Feature : KD? L-Shape Computer Desk? Table Top Thickness: 15 mm?Color : BlackMaterials : Composite Wood, MetalMaterials (Type of Wood) : Particle Board, MetalStorage : No StorageStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Leg Space Dimension: 38"L/24"L x 18"D x 29"HFloor Clearance : 29"Net Weight CTN (LBS) : 38Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs): RESIDENTIAL USE ONLY : 100Lbs Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black