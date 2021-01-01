From safavieh
Safavieh Daytona 3 x 5 Fuchsia/Purple Indoor Abstract Throw Rug Polyester in Pink | DAY112M-3
Advertisement
Versatile and utterly decorative, Daytona rugs are designed to stand up beautifully in busy areas of the home. Brilliant imagery is displayed in vibrant colors throughout this collection of easy-care area rugs. Daytona features a close-cut pile made of soft, yet durable synthetic yarns and a non-slip latex backing making it an ideal choice for any hardwood or tiled surface. Safavieh Daytona 3 x 5 Fuchsia/Purple Indoor Abstract Throw Rug Polyester in Pink | DAY112M-3