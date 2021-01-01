Dayton Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (981-PN-WS)

The Dayton Wall Sconce's strong arm holds a smooth crystal column, for a look of confident glamour. Its circular backplate and softly textured, tailored shade add balance to the sheen of Dayton's glass and metal construction. Available in two finishes and two shade colors. Clip shade attachment. Hard-wired. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel