Elkay Dayton Stainless Steel 31-7/8" x 31-7/8" x 7", Equal Double Bowl Corner Sink DE217323.Dimensions: 7"H x 31.875"W x 31.875"L.Mounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier install.Sink drain opening measures 3-1/2".Faucet Holes: 3.Commercial grade 20-gauge thickness and 300 Series stainless steel for everyday use.Sound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.Conveniently use bowls independently for washing, soaking, rinsing, drying and other household tasks.This Elkay product is proudly made in the USA.Corner sink.Drain is conveniently placed in the center of the sink.Dayton offers a complete line of sinks, drains and accessories. From top mount to undermount and dual mount styles, Dayton sinks come in an array of sizes and configurations and offer product lines and packages to meet every budget. Our products are backed with the quality assurance of domestic manufacturing and great customer care.