Elkay Dayton Stainless Steel 20" x 20" x 10-1/8", Single Bowl Top Mount Laundry Sink DPC12020101.20-GAUGE STAINLESS STEEL: Highest grade 20-gauge thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for everyday lasting durability, performance and finish..DRAIN OPENING: Sink drain opening measures 3-1/2"..CABINET SIZE: Minimum cabinet size for this sink is 24"..EXTRA DEEP BOWLS: High-capacity bowls offer more room inside for washing larger items and other household tasks..SINGLE BOWL: Bowl gives you uninterrupted space for household tasks..Dimensions: 10.125"H x 20"W x 20"L.TOP MOUNT INSTALLATION: Sink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your room..QUIET: Sound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink..CENTER DRAIN: Drain is conveniently placed in the center of the sink..MADE IN THE USA: This Elkay product is proudly made in the USA..U-CHANNEL INSTALLATION: Mounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier install..Top Mount sink.Dayton offers a complete line of sinks, drains and accessories. From top mount to undermount and dual mount styles, Dayton sinks come in an array of sizes and configurations and offer product lines and packages to meet every budget. Our products are backed with the quality assurance of domestic manufacturing and great customer care.