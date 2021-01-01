From coast to coast
Dayton Black And Brown Rub Accent Bench
Part of Dayton Collection from Coast to Coast|Crafted from pine wood and plywood|Black and brown rub finish|Fabric content: 100% Polyester|Cream fabric upholstery|Tufted top|Adjustable levelers|Post legs|Maximum weight capicity: 400lbs|1 shelf|Includes shelves storage|.A tufted padded top in a cream fabric is so inviting atop our wooded bench which has been stained a rich, deep Dayton Black with a brown rub. A full lower slotted shelf provides an ideal place to keep your magazines, slippers, or those extra throw pillows. A wonderful addition to any room, and a perfect fit for any decor.