Elkay Dayton Stainless Steel 33" x 22" x 8-1/16", Equal Double Bowl Drop-in Sink

DROP-IN INSTALLATION: Sink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your room.,DOUBLE BOWLS OF EQUAL SIZE: Conveniently use bowls independently for washing, soaking, rinsing, drying and other household tasks.,20-GAUGE STAINLESS STEEL: Commercial grade 20-gauge thickness and 300 Series stainless steel for everyday use.,QUIET: Sound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink.,U-CHANNEL INSTALLATION: Mounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier install.,CENTER DRAIN: Drain is conveniently placed in the center of the sink.,DRAIN OPENING: Sink drain opening measures 3-1/2".,CABINET SIZE: Minimum cabinet size for this sink is 30".,