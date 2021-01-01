Molly Mutt Daysleeper Dog & Cat Couch Cover, Tan, Medium

With this Molly Mutt Daysleeper Dog & Cat Couch Cover, now your furry friend can finally snuggle with you on the couch! This stylish piece helps protect your furniture from scratches, drool, dirt and fur and it has a fun dog print. The 100% cotton top layer and non-slip backing are sewn together giving the cover a beautiful quilted finish. And to ensure the cover stays nice and secure on your couch, the back is finished with cushion anchors—just slip them under your cushions and the weight from you and your paw-tner will keep it in place!