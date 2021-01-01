Exo Terra Daylight Basking Reptile Spot Lamp, 50-w bulb

Ensure your reptile has proper levels of UVA light with Exo Terra Daylight Basking Reptile Spot Lamp. Reptiles need UVA light to stimulate activity, encourage natural foraging and aid in digestion. Regular light bulbs that do not produce UVA may be harmful to your pet's health. Exo Terra Daylight Basking Reptile Spot Lamp is a broad-spectrum daylight spot lamp with a Neodymium sleeve which provides UVA and is also ideal for plant’s photosynthesis. Because it's a spot lamp, you can direct the heat and light in a certain direction to create basking sites in the terrarium.