Daybench by Blu Dot - Color: Cream - Finish: Matte - (YB1-DAYBOB-FU)

The Daybench from Blu Dot is a clean, refined piece providing a zen-like experience in the modern home. Its a balanced design, paying attention to proportion. Made from powder-coated steel, the base balances positive and negative space, giving it a graphical aesthetic. The Maharam upholstered seat pleases as it slots neatly in between the slender legs. The fabric adds a textural note to the piece that heightens its stylish look. While attractive in its low profile, the seat provides plush, uniform comfort from end to end. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Cream.