Day of the Dead Strolling Catrina Ceramic Figurine

Mexican artisan Angel Ceron creates his interpretation of Catrina the Grand Dame of Death that is a symbol prevalent in the Day of the Dead celebrations that honor ancestors and influential people that have passed from this world. This Catrina in an elegant amethyst purple evening dress and a wide-brimmed hat appears to be strolling down a promenade. A yellow bloom graces the bottom of her gown. Her skeletal figure is black with white highlights that accentuate the texture of the ceramic figurine.