Day Night Vision for Raspberry Pi Camera with Holder Wide Angle Automatic IRCut Switching with IR LEDs 5MP OV5647

All-day Image: Built-in motorized IR-CUT Filter, switched in and out automatically based on light condition (only visible light during the daylight and infrared sensitivity during the night with IR LEDs on). Support all Raspberry Pi Models: Work on Raspicam commands and Python scripts. Support Raspberry Pi Zero & W, Pi 4, 3 b+, Pi 3, Pi B/2B/B/B+/A. Sharp Image: Adopts 5MP OV5647 sensor, Max. resolution: 2592*1944, more than HD 1080P pixels; High Frame Rate: 30fps@1080P, 60fps@720P, 90fps@480p Multiple Camera Cables: 3.3ft (1m) and 5.9in (15cm) 15 pin cables for model A and B, 5.9in (15cm) 15 pin to 22 pin cable for Pi zero & w, you can change the cable for different model or usage; Acrylic Holder: Customized designed for this IR-CUT camera board and IR LEDs, make the camera stand or be mounted somewhere you like. Typical Usage Scenarios: 130 degree (D) wide angle lens and better low light performance make this camera be u