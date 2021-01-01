From dakota fields
'Day Dream III' Watercolor Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Dress up any empty wall with this eye-catching print, a perfect pick for the office, kitchen, or living room. This watercolor-inspired design depicts soothing hues of green, yellow, and pink up top, and a bold pink rectangle down below. Made in the USA, it’s printed on a polyester and cotton blend canvas, then wrapped around wooden stretcher bars for a look that’s worthy of any gallery. Wall-hanging hardware is included. Size: 19" H x 14" W