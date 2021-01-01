Day by Edward Robert Hughes - Picture Frame Painting Print on Canvas

Oil painting on canvas hand-painted oil reproduction of Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting, branches of an almond tree in blossom. Between 1888 and 1890, one of Van Gogh's favorite things to paint was blossoming almond trees. Inspired by both impressionism and Japanese woodcuts, Van Gogh painted branches of an almond tree in blossom to celebrate the birth of his nephew. His brushstrokes were fitting for the baby, as he combined a sense of fragility and energy: a joyous and hopeful image for the child's future. Known as a prolific post-Impressionist, Van Gogh produced many paintings that were heavily biographical. Vincent Van Gogh's restless spirit and depressive mental state inspired his artistic work. Van Gogh's almond tree paintings represent his search for calm amidst torment and symbolize a break from the more rigid style he took in Paris. Attention to detail and coloring is given in this oil on canvas recreation painted by a professional artist. This work of art awakens the same emotions and beauty as the original piece. Why settle for a print when you can add sophistication to your room with a beautiful, fine gallery reproduction oil painting? Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers!