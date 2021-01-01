John Frieda Day 2 Revival Dry Shampoo, Refurbish Hair without Washing, Remove Unwanted Oils, Texturizing Spray, 4.4 Ounces

INSTANT TEXTURE AND VOLUME WITHOUT WASHING - Our lightweight mist formula adds texture and volume without weighing down your hair REMOVE UNWANTED OILS WITH MAXIMUM ABSORPTION - Instantly refresh 2nd day hair and scalp without leaving a visible residue FOR FRESH-LOOKING HAIR - Skip the shower Our dry shampoo has a light, layerable scent and quickly absorbs oil for a clean feeling on the days you don't wash DAY 2 REVIVAL FOR ALL HAIR TYPES - Quickly and easily absorb oil from your roots and give your hair a boost of volume SAVE TIME ON THE GO - Keep this dry shampoo with you for refreshing your locks on-the-go, no washing or showering required!